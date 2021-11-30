iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.