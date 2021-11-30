iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 194885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

