iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Shares of iPower stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. iPower has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

