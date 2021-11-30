IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $201.24 Average PT from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.24.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,355. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

