IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $452,944.42 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. IONChain has a total market cap of $452,944.42 and $2,944.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

