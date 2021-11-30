Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INVU remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Monday. 1,652,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
About Investview
