Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Monday. 1,652,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

