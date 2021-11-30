Investors Buy Large Volume of Virtu Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 59,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,256% compared to the typical volume of 2,544 call options.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

