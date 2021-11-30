Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $294.78 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.