Invesco Ltd. Sells 62,620 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $114,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

