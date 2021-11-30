Invesco Ltd. Purchases 132,308 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 221,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,876. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

