Invesco Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

