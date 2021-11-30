Invesco Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Veritex worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

