Invesco Ltd. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

