Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.86. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.