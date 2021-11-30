Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

ISRG opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.69 and its 200-day moving average is $331.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

