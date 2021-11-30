Intersect Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

