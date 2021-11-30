Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PEAK opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

