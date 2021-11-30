Intersect Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

