Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 641 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

