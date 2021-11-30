Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

