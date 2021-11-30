Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,945 shares of company stock valued at $348,940 over the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

