Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.