Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.55 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

