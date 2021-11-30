Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

