Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. 619,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,116. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

