Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells 4,095 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $329,442.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $666,499.73.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

