Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 10,371 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.
- On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
