Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 10,371 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.