Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

