Insider Buying: Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) insider Leigh of Hurley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,210 ($64,293.18).

MANO opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.90. The stock has a market cap of £110.84 million and a PE ratio of 40.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. Manolete Partners Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

