Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DAL opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

