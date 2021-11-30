Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,676. The firm has a market cap of C$318.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

