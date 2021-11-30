Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,157. The firm has a market cap of $315.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

