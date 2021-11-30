Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Down 52.8% in November

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 387,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IOSP traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

