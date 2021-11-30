Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

