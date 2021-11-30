Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 708,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.