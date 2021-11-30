Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IAIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 119,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 3.18. Information Analysis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Information Analysis Company Profile
