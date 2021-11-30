Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IAIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 119,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 3.18. Information Analysis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.