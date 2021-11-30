Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Contrast

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Impala Platinum and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 MP Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $41.56, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.15 $3.07 billion N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 60.04 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.72

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Summary

MP Materials beats Impala Platinum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

