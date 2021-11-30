ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $6.55. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 958,910 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.