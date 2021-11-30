IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 112.8% in November

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. IMCD has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

