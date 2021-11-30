ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,470.16 and $78,552.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,853,989 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

