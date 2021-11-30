Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $424.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $370.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina has a 12 month low of $311.02 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

