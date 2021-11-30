Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.68. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,098. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.