II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

