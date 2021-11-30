IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $57.03

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.03, but opened at $54.85. IDT shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 2,052 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.20.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

