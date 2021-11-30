IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $57.03

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.03, but opened at $54.85. IDT shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 2,052 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.20.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
