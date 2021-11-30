IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $23.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $608.07. The company had a trading volume of 754,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $447.82 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

