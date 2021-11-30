Idena Market Cap Hits $7.73 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $117,886.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00209828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00667199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,222,423 coins and its circulating supply is 54,049,649 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

