Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £654.71 million and a P/E ratio of 853.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

