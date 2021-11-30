ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.