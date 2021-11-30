Humaniq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,540.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $65,540.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00089065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

