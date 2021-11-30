Huazhu Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,715 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,043% compared to the average volume of 360 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

